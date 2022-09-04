FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Sep 2022 05:47:08      انڈین آواز

BJP, RSS creating fear and hatred in country: Rahul Gandhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

‘Mehengai par Hall Bol’ rally in New Delhi,

Image

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying both these organizations are deliberately creating an atmosphere of hatred and fear in the country.

Addressing Congress’s ‘Manhgai Par Halla Bol’ rally at Ramlila ground here today Rahul said that fear of future, fear of inflation and fear of unemployment are increasing in the Narendra Modi government. Rahul Gandhi said, ‘You people are seeing the condition of the country. Ever since the BJP government came, hatred and anger is increasing in the country”.

Image

Congress leader claimed that the ruling dispensation is “taking India backward, spreading hatred and fear” that would benefit India’s enemies such as China and Pakistan.

“(Prime Minister) Modi has weakened India in the last eight years. Our economic strength has weakened as a result of price rise, unemployment, hate and fear,” he said.

“It is an ideological war. Our party along with other parties will defeat the BJP and RSS’ ideology,” Gandhi added.

Addressing thousands of party workers at Delhi’s iconic Ramlila Maidan, Gandhi called upon the party workers to say that “Only Congress workers can save India”. He also tried to explain why the Congress has chosen to do a Bharat Jodo Yatra. “The government has closed roads to Parliament. when we try to speak in House, our mikes are turned off. So, we have to go to the people and tell them the current situation and hear what others have to say.”

“We have to go directly to people,” Gandhi added, “Media belongs to them. we can’t speak in Parliament. whoever speaks against PM Modi, ED, CBI are unleashed on them.”

Drawing a parallel between the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government and the current dispensation, the Congress leader tried to argue that while the UPA waived off farm loans worth ₹70,000 crore, the Modi government tried to bring 3 black laws. He said, the UPA brought MGNREGA but Prime Minister criticised it. “It is because of our MGNREGA that millions of people could get jobs during the Covid,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also hailed the UPA’s land law and said while it stopped land grab, one of the initial decisions of the Modi government was to scrap the law, referring to the ordinance the government brought in 2014 to amend the land law. “The UPA saw economic progress. We brought 27 crore people out of poverty. In last 8 years, Modi pushed back 23 crore people back to poverty. Modi talks about New India, Make in India but Modi is taking India backward, spreading hatred and fear. This will benefit our enemies, China and Pakistan.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets

Pakistan beat India by five wickets in their Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International ...

Durand Football: East Bengal beat Mumbai City but crash out 

Harpal Singh Bedi Kolkata, 03 September :  East Bengal (EB)  got be ...

Durand Football: Army Red beat Hyderabad 1-0 but crash out of the contention

Harpal Singh Bedi / Imphal, 03 September Army Red piped   fancied Hyderabad   1-0 but that was not ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart