BJP, RSS creating fear and hatred in country: Rahul Gandhi

‘Mehengai par Hall Bol’ rally in New Delhi,

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying both these organizations are deliberately creating an atmosphere of hatred and fear in the country.

Addressing Congress’s ‘Manhgai Par Halla Bol’ rally at Ramlila ground here today Rahul said that fear of future, fear of inflation and fear of unemployment are increasing in the Narendra Modi government. Rahul Gandhi said, ‘You people are seeing the condition of the country. Ever since the BJP government came, hatred and anger is increasing in the country”.

Congress leader claimed that the ruling dispensation is “taking India backward, spreading hatred and fear” that would benefit India’s enemies such as China and Pakistan.

“(Prime Minister) Modi has weakened India in the last eight years. Our economic strength has weakened as a result of price rise, unemployment, hate and fear,” he said.

“It is an ideological war. Our party along with other parties will defeat the BJP and RSS’ ideology,” Gandhi added.

Addressing thousands of party workers at Delhi’s iconic Ramlila Maidan, Gandhi called upon the party workers to say that “Only Congress workers can save India”. He also tried to explain why the Congress has chosen to do a Bharat Jodo Yatra. “The government has closed roads to Parliament. when we try to speak in House, our mikes are turned off. So, we have to go to the people and tell them the current situation and hear what others have to say.”

“We have to go directly to people,” Gandhi added, “Media belongs to them. we can’t speak in Parliament. whoever speaks against PM Modi, ED, CBI are unleashed on them.”

Drawing a parallel between the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government and the current dispensation, the Congress leader tried to argue that while the UPA waived off farm loans worth ₹70,000 crore, the Modi government tried to bring 3 black laws. He said, the UPA brought MGNREGA but Prime Minister criticised it. “It is because of our MGNREGA that millions of people could get jobs during the Covid,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also hailed the UPA’s land law and said while it stopped land grab, one of the initial decisions of the Modi government was to scrap the law, referring to the ordinance the government brought in 2014 to amend the land law. “The UPA saw economic progress. We brought 27 crore people out of poverty. In last 8 years, Modi pushed back 23 crore people back to poverty. Modi talks about New India, Make in India but Modi is taking India backward, spreading hatred and fear. This will benefit our enemies, China and Pakistan.”