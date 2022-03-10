BJP retains power in UP, Uttarakhand & Manipur; emerges as single largest party in Goa

AMN / WEB DESK

BJP has retained its power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur and emerged as single largest party in Goa. In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party wrest power from incumbent Congress party.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP has won in 199 seats and Samajwadi Party has won in 69 seats. Others have won in 24 seats. Of the trends available, the Ruling BJP has taken lead in 57 while SP is leading in 41. Others are leading in 11 Seats.

Prominent candidates who are leading by huge margins and are on the way to victory include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leading by over 1 lakh votes. Former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya is leading from Agra Rural. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav leading from Karhal seat. Ministers in the incumbent government Surya Pratap Shahi and Brajesh Pathak have won. Minister Shrikant Sharma has won Mathura seat by a margin of over one lakh votes. In Thana Bhawan, Suresh Kumar Rana of BJP is trailing by more than 13,172 votes. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya of BJP is trailing by 2,776 votes on Sirathu seat.

In Uttarakhand, counting for the state assembly elections is still underway. Out of the 70 assembly seats, BJP has won 43 and leading in five seats. Congress bagged 17 and leading in one. Others have won four seats.

Congress senior leader and former leader of opposition Pritam Singh, and BJP’s state party chief Madan Kaushik have both retained their seats. Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, BJP’s CM face and senior leader Pushkar Singh Dhami, and AAP’s CM face Ajay Kothiyal have been defeated.

Union Minister and State Election in-Charge Prahlad Joshi, said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP has won elections by majority in four out of five states. Mr. Joshi said that the promises made by the party will be fulfilled in the coming months.

In Manipur, results have been declared for 53 seats. BJP has won in 26 seats, NPEP has won six and NPF and Congress have won five each and Independents and others in 11. Trends are available for seven seats. Ruling BJP is leading in five and NPEP two seats..

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has won from Heingang Constituency comfortably.

Prominent Congress Leader N. Loken Singh lost to BJP Candidate T. Basanta Kumar Singh from Nambol Constituency.

Nemcha Kipgen of BJP has won from Kangpokpi Constituency.

In Goa, results have been declared in all the 40 seats out of which 20 have gone in favour of BJP. Eleven for Congress, Independents three and others two. Aam Aadmi Party and MAG have won two each.

Goa Chief Minister and BJP candidate Pramod Sawant has won Sanquelim Assembly seat. He defeated his nearest rival and Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani by a margin of 625 votes.

BJP candidate Atanasio Monserrate has defeated former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son and Independent candidate Utpal Parrikar is in Panaji constituency.

In Porvorim, Rohan Khaunte of BJP has defeated Trinamool Congress candidate Sandeep Vazarkar by a margin of 7950 votes.

In Calangute Assembly seat, Congress candidate Michael Vincent Lobo has defeated his nearest rival and BJP candidate Joseph Robert Sequeira.

Exuding confidence, Goa chief Minister Pramod Sawant claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form a government in the state. Speaking to reporters today, Sawant said, “The credit for this win goes to the party workers.BJP will form the government in Goa.” Sawant also said that Independent MLA, Chandrakant Shetye, has extended support to BJP.