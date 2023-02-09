इंडियन आवाज़     09 Feb 2023 07:19:15      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

BJP releases manifesto for Tripura Assembly elections

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

BJP National President J P Nadda has said that Tripura witnessed peace, prosperity and development after the BJP came to power in 2018. Addressing Vijay Sankalp rally at Khayerpur today, Mr. Nadda asserted that his party is committed to the overall development of the people. He said the party would fulfill all the promises made in the manifesto. The BJP President further said that India has been progressing rapidly under Narendra Modi.

Our Correspondent covering the polls reports that all the political parties are trying to woo voters in the state. Congress leaders Birjit Sinha and Ashish Kumar Saha campaigned today and urged voters to support Congress and the Left alliance. Prominent Left leaders, including former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, Brindra Karat and Sitaram Yechury also campaigned. Leaders of TMC, Tipra Motha party held poll rallies and door-to-door campaigns.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

RBI بھارتیہ ریزروبینک نے ریپوریٹ میں 25 بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ کیا ہے

AMN ریزروبینک آف انڈیا نے ریپوریٹ میں 25بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ ...

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کی مجلس عاملہ کے اجلاس میں متعدد تجاویز منظور کی گئیں

لکھنؤ، ۵؍ فروری ۲۰۲۳ءدارالعلوم ندوۃ العلماء لکھنؤمیں آل انڈ ...

ترکی میں 7 اعشاریہ 8 شدت کا زلزلہ آنے سے 500 سے زیادہ افراد کی ہلاک

ترکی کے جنوبی حصے میں آج سات اعشاریہ آٹھ شدت کا شدید زلزلہ آن ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

PEC demands a fair probe into death of Journalist in Maharashtra

Shashikant Warishe died after he was mowed down in Rajapur by a vehicle allegedly being driven by Pandharinath ...

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan & US reaffirms commitment to advance free & open Indo-Pacific

The Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment ...

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

@Powered By: Logicsart