BJP releases manifesto for Tripura Assembly elections

AMN

BJP National President J P Nadda has said that Tripura witnessed peace, prosperity and development after the BJP came to power in 2018. Addressing Vijay Sankalp rally at Khayerpur today, Mr. Nadda asserted that his party is committed to the overall development of the people. He said the party would fulfill all the promises made in the manifesto. The BJP President further said that India has been progressing rapidly under Narendra Modi.

Our Correspondent covering the polls reports that all the political parties are trying to woo voters in the state. Congress leaders Birjit Sinha and Ashish Kumar Saha campaigned today and urged voters to support Congress and the Left alliance. Prominent Left leaders, including former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, Brindra Karat and Sitaram Yechury also campaigned. Leaders of TMC, Tipra Motha party held poll rallies and door-to-door campaigns.