26 Nov 2022

BJP releases manifesto for Gujarat assembly elections; Promises Uniform Civil Code & 20 lakh new jobs

Published On:

AMN

Aggressive poll campaigning is going on in full swing in Gujaratas only four days left for the campaigning of the first phase of assembly polls.

The ruling BJP released the party’s manifesto for the assembly elections at Gandhinagar today. BJP President JP Nadda said the party would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the coming five years and set up an anti-radicalization cell to curb the anti-social elements.

Mr. Nadda said the party is aiming to take Gujarat’s economy to one trillion dollars in coming years. He said a first of its kind Parikrama Path of 3000 kilometers will also be developed which will encircle the whole state. The party made 40 promises related to health, education, and infrastructure development in the manifesto.

In the manifesto, the BJP promised 10 thousand crore rupees in future investment in the agriculture infrastructure while 25 thousand crore rupees in strengthening the irrigation network.

Among the other features of the manifesto include the creation of 20 lakh new jobs in five years, free education to females from KG to PG, development of 20 thousand government schools as schools of excellence, doubling the health cover under the Ayushman Bharat scheme from 5 lakh to 10 lakh and the launch of Gujarat Olympics Mission with an aim to host Olympics in 2036.

