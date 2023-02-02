इंडियन आवाज़     02 Feb 2023 04:48:06      انڈین آواز
BJP releases list of all 60 candidates for Meghalaya assembly polls

AMN

Bhartiya Janata Party today announced the name of all 60 candidates for the state assembly elections in Meghalaya. Nominations for the elections in state have started on 31st January and the papers can be submitted till 7th of February.

TMC, Congress and NPP all have declared list of all 60 candidates while UDP has announced a total number of 45 candidates including 15 from Garo Hills. Meanwhile BJP got a shot in the arm when 5 times MLA and NPP candidate from Ranikor constituency, Martin M Danggo yesterday joined the party. Few days back he has met BJP leader and CM of Assam Hemanta biswa Sharma and since then speculations were rife that he can go into party’s fold.

On the other hand giving a boost to the prospects of the BJP in Kharkutta constituency for the upcoming polls, over 300 supporters of former Congress member Omilo K Sangma changed sides to the party on Wednesday. Omilo had, a few days earlier, quit the Congress to join the BJP along with 38 of his supporters.

