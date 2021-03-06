BJP releases first list of 56 candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls

Subhendu Adhikari to contest against Mamata Banerjee on Nandigram seat

AMN / NEW DELHI

Bharatiya Janata Party has pitted Subhendu Adhikari against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Nandigram seat in the ensuing State Assembly elections.

Mr Adhikari, who used to be the key aide of Ms Banerjee, joined the BJP few months back. Former cricketer Ashok Dinda will be the party candidate from Moyna while former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh will contest from Debra seat.

The Party today released the first list of 56 candidates for the State Assembly elections.

Announcing the names of the candidates in New Delhi, BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said that the party has left Baghmundi Assembly seat to its ally AJSU. The BJP has fielded Sudeep Mukherjee from Purulia, Tapan Bhuiya from Kharagpur and Shamita Dash from Medinipur Assembly Constituency.