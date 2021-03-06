India beat England in final test, Clinch series 3-1, Qualify for World Test C’ship final
PM to head committee to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence
India expects China to work together to ensure disengagement in remaining areas: MEA
Platform tickets to cost Rs 30, hike meant to curb COVID-19
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Mar 2021 05:02:48      انڈین آواز

BJP releases first list of 56 candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Subhendu Adhikari to contest against Mamata Banerjee on Nandigram seat

AMN / NEW DELHI

Bharatiya Janata Party has pitted Subhendu Adhikari against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Nandigram seat in the ensuing State Assembly elections.

Mr Adhikari, who used to be the key aide of Ms Banerjee, joined the BJP few months back. Former cricketer Ashok Dinda will be the party candidate from Moyna while former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh will contest from Debra seat.

The Party today released the first list of 56 candidates for the State Assembly elections.

Announcing the names of the candidates in New Delhi, BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said that the party has left Baghmundi Assembly seat to its ally AJSU. The BJP has fielded Sudeep Mukherjee from Purulia, Tapan Bhuiya from Kharagpur and Shamita Dash from Medinipur Assembly Constituency.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Shooting; NRAI accepts National Sports Code

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI),on Saturday accepted the Natio ...

Table Tennis; Sutirtha, Ahyika win opening qualifying rounds at WTT Star Contender

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ahyika Mukherjee commenced their campaign at WTT Star ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان کی آزادی کے 75 سال کا جشن منانے کے لیے وزیر اعظم کی سربراہی میں اعلیٰ سطح کی قومی کمیٹی تشکیل

WEB DESK حکومت ہند نے بھارت کی آزادی کی پچہتر سال پورے ہونے کی ت ...

پاکستان :عمران خان اعتماد کا ووٹ لینے میں کامیاب

ویب ڈیسک —پاکستان کے وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان نے ایوانِ زیریں (ق ...

چین لداخ کے باقی علاقوں میں فوجوں کی واپسی کی کو یقینی بنائے: بھارت

AMN وزارت خارجہ نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت امید کرتا ہے کہ چین باقی عل ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz