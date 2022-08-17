FreeCurrencyRates.com

BJP reconstitutes its parliamentary Board, Central Election Committee

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP’s top decision-making body in major revamp

WEB DESK / NEW DELHI

BJP today reconstituted the party’s parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee. Headed by the party’s national president JP Nadda, the Board will have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah. New members have been added to the board.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday were removed from the BJP’s parliamentary board.

New members in the committee are former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman, and former Lok Sabha MP Sudha Yadav, former Union Minister Satyanarayan Jatiya and Iqbal Singh Lalpura. In the Party’s Central Election Committee, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Om Mathur have been included.

