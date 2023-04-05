BJP protests against arrest of Telangana’s BJP President B. Sanjay Kumar

AMN

BJP has protested the detention of its Telangana unit President and Lok Sabha Member Bandi Sanjay Kumar. He was picked up from his residence in Karimnagar during the wee hours and shifted to Gajula Ramaram police station in Yadadri district amidst protests by party leaders and public representatives. However, the police gave no reasons for the detention so far.

Condemning the police action, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy termed it as ‘undemocratic’. He alleged that the state police were acting at the behest of the state government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Our correspondent reports that the development comes days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state to inaugurate various projects.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders gathered to protest against the detention at various locations in the state and raised slogans against the Chief Minister.