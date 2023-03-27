इंडियन आवाज़     27 Mar 2023 01:44:31      انڈین آواز
BJP President JP Nadda performs Bhoomi Pujan of new BJP office in Bhopal

AMN

Bharatiya Janata Party’s National President JP Nadda today performed Bhoomi Pujan of the new BJP office in Bhopal and participated in several programs. Addressing the booth president’s conference, Mr. Nadda praised the public welfare schemes being run by the Madhya Pradesh government.
Addressing the Booth President Conference at Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal, BJP National President Shri Nadda said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan government’s Ladli Bahna Yojana will prove to be a milestone in the direction of empowering the women of the state. While addressing the Prabuddhajan Samagam organized at Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Hall, Mr Nadda said that keeping in view Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s principle of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, the interests of all sections have been taken care of in the schemes made by the Central Government.
Byte- Bharatiya Janata Party’s National President JP Nadda.

Many senior BJP leaders including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Virendra Kumar, Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulashte were also present during the programme.

