BJP president, JP Nadda has called a meeting of all General Secretaries of the party today in New Delhi. According to sources, the meeting was called to discuss the upcoming assembly election, General election 2024, as well the G20 preparations.

In the meeting, there will be a presentation about the position of the BJP in Tripura, where elections have been held. Apart from this the Party’s position in Nagaland and Meghalaya will also be discussed.