BJP President J P Nadda to launch party’s manifesto in Nagaland tomorrow

AMN

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) J P Nadda will be arriving in the poll-bound state Nagaland tomorrow, to launch the party’s manifesto.

National BJP President Mr. J P Nadda who will reach Kohima tomorrow is scheduled to attend a ‘Joint Meeting’ of BJP and NDPP at Capital Cultural Hall Kohima at around 11: 30 AM.

Nagaland Chief Minister and NDPP Leader Neiphiu Rio and leaders from both parties will be attending the meeting.

Mr. Nadda will later proceed to State BJP office, where he will address the party workers and release the party’s Manifesto for the forthcoming general election in the state.