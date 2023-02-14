BJP President J P Nadda reaches Kohima to release party’s manifesto for assembly elections

AMN

BJP National President JP Nadda reached Kohima to release the party’s manifesto for assembly elections in Nagaland. He will also address a joint public meeting of NDPP and BJP.

BJP President J P Nadda will address the joint campaign of NDPP and BJP which is being held at Capital Cultural Hall Kohima. Nagaland Chief Minister and NDPP Leader Neiphiu Rio and leaders from both the parties are attending the programme. Subsequently, after the meeting, Mr. Nadda will proceed to State BJP office, where he will release the party Manifesto and address the party workers.