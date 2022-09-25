Sunday, September 25, 2022
BJP President J P Nadda on 2-day visit to Kerala

BJP National President J P Nadda arrives in Kochi this morning on a two-day visit to Kerala. Mr Nadda will listen to the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat programme along with Karyakartas at Srirangam Auditorium at Chengamanad in Ernakulam district. He will also participate in the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya commemoration programme.

Later in Kottayam, Mr Nadda will participate in an interaction with beneficiaries of central government schemes and visit the Sreenarayana Guru pilgrimage centre. He will also plant saplings on the banks of the Meenachil river and inaugurate the BJP district office at Nagambadam. He will then leave for Thiruvananthapuram.

