इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jan 2023 09:59:22      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

BJP National Executive meeting begins with roadshow in New Delhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

The two-day BJP National Executive meeting has begun in New Delhi today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, various Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of BJP ruled States and other senior party leaders are attending the meeting.

Before the start of the National Executive meeting, a roadshow was organised from Patel Chowk to the meeting venue NDMC Convention Centre was led by Prime Minister Modi. A large number of people and party workers were seen gathered along the road welcoming the Prime Minister by showering petals and flowers on him. Mr. Modi greeted them by waving his hands. The national executive will deliberate on key issues confronting the country and pass resolutions on economic, political and other affairs.

Besides, BJP’s organisational matters will also come up for discussion along with the party’s recent resounding victory in Gujarat assembly polls. The party will chalk out its strategy for the upcoming state assembly elections and the next Lok Sabha polls. The National Executive is also expected to extend the tenure of Mr. Nadda as the party president.

Earlier, a mega exhibition based on six different themes including Good Governance First, Inclusive and Empowered India and Vishwa Guru Bharat was inaugurated by the BJP President JP Nadda at the meeting venue.

In the morning, the BJP national office bearers meeting was held. Tomorrow, Prime Minister Modi will address the concluding session of the National Executive meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حیدرآباد کے آخری نظام کے پوتے مکرم جاہ ترکی میں انتقال کر گئے۔

مکرم جاہ جو حیدرآباد میں اپنے آبائی قبرستان میں دفن ہونا چاہ ...

وزیراعظم کی نیتی آیوگ میں ماہرین اقتصادیات سے بات چیت

وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے آج پہلے نیتی آیوگ میں معروف ماہ ...

بھارت عالمی سطح پر موسمیاتی تبدیلیوں کو کم کرنے میں سب سے آگے ہے, ہردیپ سنگھ پوری AUTO EXPO:

آٹو ایکسپو 2023 سے خطاب کرتے ہوئے پیٹرولیم اور قدرتی گیس کے وزی ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

@Powered By: Logicsart