BJP National Executive meeting begins with roadshow in New Delhi

Staff Reporter

The two-day BJP National Executive meeting has begun in New Delhi today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, various Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of BJP ruled States and other senior party leaders are attending the meeting.

Before the start of the National Executive meeting, a roadshow was organised from Patel Chowk to the meeting venue NDMC Convention Centre was led by Prime Minister Modi. A large number of people and party workers were seen gathered along the road welcoming the Prime Minister by showering petals and flowers on him. Mr. Modi greeted them by waving his hands. The national executive will deliberate on key issues confronting the country and pass resolutions on economic, political and other affairs.

Two-day long BJP National Executive meeting commences at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi.#BJPNEC2023 pic.twitter.com/PLKtmX5hKh — BJP (@BJP4India) January 16, 2023

Besides, BJP’s organisational matters will also come up for discussion along with the party’s recent resounding victory in Gujarat assembly polls. The party will chalk out its strategy for the upcoming state assembly elections and the next Lok Sabha polls. The National Executive is also expected to extend the tenure of Mr. Nadda as the party president.

Earlier, a mega exhibition based on six different themes including Good Governance First, Inclusive and Empowered India and Vishwa Guru Bharat was inaugurated by the BJP President JP Nadda at the meeting venue.

In the morning, the BJP national office bearers meeting was held. Tomorrow, Prime Minister Modi will address the concluding session of the National Executive meeting.