AMN

The Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Jalgaon Unmesh Patil joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) today. Unmesh Patil joined the Sena (UBT) at ‘Matoshree’, the residence of the party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Replacing Unmesh Patil, the BJP has nominated Smita Wagh in the Jalgaon parliamentary constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Unmesh Patil joining Shivsena(UBT) could affect the BJP adversely in its bastion. In 2019, Unmesh Patil won with a margin of more than four lakh votes from Jalgaon.