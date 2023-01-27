इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jan 2023 12:40:43      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

BJP MP asks Swami Prasad Maurya to embrace Islam

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Salempur, Ravindra Kushawaha on Friday said Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya should embrace Islam and said his daughter and BJP MP Sanghamitra to resign from Lok Sabha.

Maurya, a prominent OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh, kicked up a controversy recently by alleging that certain verses of the Ramcharitmanas “insult” a large section of society on the basis of caste and demanded that these be “banned”.

“If SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya has some morality, he should immediately accept Islam, and his entire family should follow. Being a Hindu, Maurya is making objectionable comments on Ramcharitmanas. People belonging to the Sanatan Dharma will not accept this,” Kushawaha told meia persons in Ballia.

“He is making frivolous statements against Hinduism, while opposing the BJP. Hindus will not accept this act,” he added.

Sanghamitra Maurya, a BJP MP from Budaun, on Wednesday came in support of her father and said there should be a debate on some portions of the Hindu epic. The “chaupai (verse)” of the Ramcharitmanas her father called objectionable should be discussed with scholars, she added.

“On moral grounds, Maurya should also ask his daughter, who is a Lok Sabha MP, to resign immediately,” Kushawaha said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

 یومِ جمہوریہ روایتی حب الوطنی کے جذبے کے ساتھ منایا گیا

ملک آج اپنا 74 واں یوم جمہوریہ منایا گیا۔ بڑی تقریب نئی دلی می ...

صدرِ جمہوریۂ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا 74 ویں یومِ جمہوریہ سے قبل قوم کے نام خطاب

PRESIDENT OF INDIA SMT. DROUPADI MURMU ADDRESS TO THE NATION ON THE EVE OF THE 74TH REPUBLIC DAY پیارے ...

بزنس ڈائجسٹ؛ کھادی مصنوعات کی برانڈگ

کھادی اورگرام ادیوگ کمیشن (کے وی آئی سی)نے غیر ملکی سامان کا م ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart