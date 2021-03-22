BJP manifesto for Tamil Nadu promises 50 lakh jobs, Total prohibition

AMN / CHENNAI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today released its manifesto for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. It seeks to lay put the party’s plan which it will put in place if it comes to power.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and VK Singh released the Party manifesto in Chennai

The BJP has again chosen All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) as its election partner. The AIADMK won the last Assembly election in 2016.

Among the major promises made by the BJP in its manifesto are 50 lakh new jobs and home delivery of ration.

“I am confident that NDA will get the majority in Tamil Nadu. We will have a new government and Tamil Nadu will be developed as a progressive state,” said Gadkari.

Highlights of BJP’s manifesto

• 50 lakhs new employment opportunities will be created.

• Fishermen assistance of Rs. 6000 per year would be provided like its being provided for farmers.

• Tamil Nadu will be made Number 1 state in South India in Ease of Doing Business.

• 12 Lakh acres of Panchami Land will be recovered and handed over back to Scheduled Caste people of Tamil Nadu

• The administration of Hindu temples will be handed over to a separate board comprising Hindu scholars and saints.

• Total prohibition will be implemented in the state

• Free two-wheeler driving license will be issued to girls aged between 18 and 23.

• Free Tablets will be provided to 8th and 9th grade students

• Separate Budget for Agriculture

• All essential commodities that are distributed through Tamil Nadu Public Distribution System will be delivered to homes directly for all electronic ration card holders

• Government Multi-specialty hospitals will be established at all district headquarters in the state and treatment will be provided free of cost

• Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, pure drinking water through pipelines will be provided free of cost to every household in the state within 2022

• Sand mining will be banned for 5 years to prevent the erosion of riverbeds and improve ground water table. During this time, import of sand for construction will be allowed

• Chennai Corporation will be divided into 3 municipal corporations similar to New Delhi

• Legislative Council will be revived again in Tamil Nadu to allow experts from various fields to debate and participate in the legislative process