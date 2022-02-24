BJP-led govt brought peace, stability in Manipur: CM N Biren Singh

AMN

Ahead of the first phase of polls in Manipur, Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh told the people to go for ethical voting.

The Chief Minister was campaigning for BJP candidate at Wangkhem Constituency in Thoubal District today.

Biren Singh further said that the time has now come to choose the right candidate and right party so that the state can witness progress further in all spheres of development.

Listing the achievements of BJP-led Government in the state, he said the BJP-led Government has brought peace and stability in the state.