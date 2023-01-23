इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jan 2023 01:15:10      انڈین آواز
BJP leaders are more interested in speaking about ‘love jihad’ than developmental issues: Siddaramaiah

AMN / WEB DESK

Opposition Leader in the Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday lamented that BJP leaders are more interested in speaking about ‘love jihad’ than development issues.

Speaking to media persons in Udupi, Siddaramaiah said The ruling BJP is trying to turn coastal Karnataka into a laboratory of Hindutva for their political advantage, .

“BJP is spreading lies in the name of Hindutva to cause division in society”, said Congress leader adding that Hinduism and Hindutva are entirely different.

The former chief minister, who was in Udupi as part of the ‘Praja Dhwani’ programme of Congress, said people have come to realise the mindset of the BJP. Congress believes in spreading love among the people regardless of their religion, he said.

Siddaramaiah said terrorism of any nature should be condemned by all and those who work behind such activities should be severely punished.

He claimed that BJP cannot come back to power in Karnataka even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah visit the state several times.

The Congress leader expressed confidence that his party will win 130 seats in the forthcoming polls. There are 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly.

