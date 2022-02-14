BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi approaches EC against Navjot Singh Siddhu ‘derogatory’ remarks

AMN/ WEB DESK

A BJP delegation led by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today approached the Election Commission and filed a complaint against the Congress leader Navjot Singh Siddhu for his alleged remarks attempting to give a communal colour to the election in Punjab.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Mr. Naqvi said, the delegation has urged the Commission to take action against Mr. Siddhu as such types of remarks are in the violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Mr Naqvi said, the delegation also apprised the Commission that in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Bahujan Samaj Party are allegedly trying not to let Muslim women cast their votes. He said, they have requested the Commission to put in place adequate arrangements to prevent fake voting.