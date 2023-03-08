BJP launches fresh attack on Rahul for remarks in UK

AMN / NEW DELHI

The BJP on Tuesday continued its attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his reported comments in the UK as to why Europe and the US, the defenders of democracies, were oblivious to how a huge chunk of democracy in India had come undone.

BJP senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad who asked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Sonia Gandhi to clear their party’s stand on Rahul’s remarks.

Addressing a press conference, Prasad said, “We ask Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge if you feel that you are an elected president of Congress, do you support this irresponsible and shameful comment of Rahul Gandhi that ‘America and Europe must intervene in India to restore democracy’? If you don’t support Rahul Gandhi’s statement, then disown it.”

He said, “Sonia Gandhi Ji, BJP will like to urge you to make your stand very clear – where do you stand in the face of this utterly irresponsible statement of your son asking for interference by America and Europe to restore democracy in India?”

Prasad said, “BJP would like to emphatically state with great agony that Rahul Gandhi, in his speeches, has sought to shame India’s democracy, polity, parliament, political system, and judicial system.”

The former Union minister went on to say, “All decency, every decorum, and democratic humiliation have been forgotten. Now because the citizens of the nation do not pay attention to them or comprehend them, they depart for overseas and bemoan the state of India’s democracy.”

Several other BJP leaders slammed Congress over Gandhi’s remarks on the UK. Shehzad Poonawalla said Rahul has crossed all limits in his hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the Congress leader for his remark that the “Opposition leaders’ microphones are often switched off in Parliament”, saying it was the Congress leader who spoke the most in Parliament.