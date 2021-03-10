BJP-JJP govt wins trust vote in Haryana Assembly

AMN / CHANDIGARH

Haryana’s BJP-JJP government won the trust vote in the house of state Assembly today. The 55 votes were polled against the No Confidence Motion while 32 votes were polled in favour of motion.

The No Confidence Motion was moved against the BJP-JJP government by the leader of opposition in the house Bhupender Singh Hooda, which had signature of 27 Congress MLAs.

The 90-member Haryana assembly has currently an effective strength of 88 members.

The ruling BJP has 40 members, the JJP 10 and the Congress 30. Seven were Independents, five of whom are supporting the government, while one member is of the Haryana Lokhit Party, who has also extended support to the government.