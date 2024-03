BJP dropped many heavy weight in first list of Lok Sabha candidates

By Nirendra Dev

BJP has dropped several heavy weight in first list of Lok Sabha candidates announced today by the party

Pragya Singh Thakur replaced by Alok Sharma from Bhopal, Meenakashi Lekhi replaced by Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi. Ramesh Bidhuri replaced by Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi. Dr Harsh Vardhan replaced by Praveen Khandelwal from Delhi Chandni Chowk, Parvesh Verma replaced by Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi Ramakant Bhargava replaced by Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha, Krishna Pal Singh Yadav replaced by Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna

Kummanam Rajasekharan replaced by Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram

Pankaj Singh replaced by Mahesh Sharma from Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida)

Alipurduar replaced by Manoj Tigga from Alipurduar