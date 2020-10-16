BJP demands resignation of Kerala CM in connection with gold smuggling case

AMN

The BJP has demanded resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with gold smuggling case. Addressing media, BJP leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan said, the State Chief Minister should resign, owning the moral responsibility of the whole episode.

He alleged that this case is distinct from earlier cases because it is directly linked to the Chief Minister’s Office and Mr Vijayan has been changing his stand from the day the case was registered.

Mr Muraleedharan said the Kerala Government which had at first invited the Central Government for an enquiry, has now gone to court against CBI saying the agency does not have the authority to investigate.

He said, this shows that those involved in smuggling gold are hand-in-glove with those in power. Mr. Muraleedharan also alleged that during the last three months, two instances were found wherein efforts were made to destroy evidence related to the case.