इंडियन आवाज़     13 Sep 2022 11:59:21      انڈین آواز

BJP demands removal of two AAP MLAs convicted in 2015 riots

Published On: By

AMN
Delhi BJP on Tuesday demanded Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal to remove two of his party MLAs convicted by a local court in a case of rioting and attack on police personnel. Briefing media, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta said, the conviction exposes AAP’s true face as it has now become a party of hooligans, rioters, and the corrupt. He said, Mr. Kejriwal who preaches ethics and morality has raised an outfit of hooligans who clash with police, people and misbehave with women.

Yesterday, the Rouse Avenue District Court convicted AAP MLAs Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and Sanjeev Jha for being part of a mob that attacked policemen at Burari police station in north Delhi in 2015.

