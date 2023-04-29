इंडियन आवाज़     29 Apr 2023 02:04:05      انڈین آواز
BJP demands EC to file FIR against Congress President Kharge for his objectionable remarks against PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded the Election Commission to file an FIR against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Modi.

A delegation led by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav met the Election Commission in New Delhi. Talking to reporters, he said Congress has always broken the dignity of democracy and they have always played negative politics. He added that the remarks made on PM Modi are part of that politics of hatred.

Calling Kharge’s remarks an unfortunate incident, Yadav said BJP felt that such words were used intentionally and it is part of Congress’ hate campaign. He said BJP has urged the commission that Kharge should be banned from election campaign and also an FIR must be registered against him.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made objectionable remarks aganist the Prime Minister during an election rally in Gadag district of Karnataka, on Thursday.

