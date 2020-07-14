BJP delegation meets Prez Kovind, demands dismissal of TMC govt in West Bengal

AMN

A BJP delegation today met President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded the dismissal of the TMC government in West Bengal.

The delegation that included Kailash Vijayvargiya, Arvind Menon, Babul Supriyo, Swapan Dasgupta and Raju Bista apprised the President about the political killings taking place in West Bengal.

Yesterday the body of Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging from the ceiling of a verandah outside a shuttered shop near his home in Bindal village in North Dinajpur district yesterday.