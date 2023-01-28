BJP declares name of candidates for 48 seats for upcoming assembly election of Tripura

AMN

BJP today declared the name of candidates for 48 seats for the upcoming assembly election of Tripura. Chief Minister of Tripura Dr Manik Saha will contest from the Town Bordowali constituency. The name of the first list of candidates was finalised by the BJP Central Election Committee.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said, the name of candidates in the remaining 12 assembly seats of the state will be announced soon. He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripura is making a stride in overall development.

Mr Patra said, 25 lakh residents of Tripura are being provided free ration under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. The Assembly Elections in Tripura will be held on the 16th of February and the counting of votes will take place on the 2nd of March.