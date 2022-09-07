BJP criticizes Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress

AMN / WEB DESK

BJP today criticized the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress saying those who could not even connect themselves with their party, they have set out on the journey of connecting India.

Briefing media in New Delhi, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, their own dedicated workers and dedicated leaders are leaving Congress and Rahul Gandhi is talking about Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said, it is just showoff and hypocrisy of the worst order as Rahul Gandhi tried to weaken the unity of the country by asking proof for Uri and Balakot incident.