BJP criticises Rahul Gandhi for questioning govt on COVID death

Bharatiya Janata Party Friday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had questioned the government citing WHO data regarding death due to COVID in the country.

Briefing media in New Delhi, Party Spokesman Dr Sambit Patra rejected the WHO data saying the methodology adopted by it to calculate the number of deaths is flawed.

He said, the whole world believes that the way India fought against Corona under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an example. He accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to demean India. Mr Patra said, there should not be politics over the death.

