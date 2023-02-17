BJP, Congress hit out at US investor George Soros for his remarks on PM Modi

The government of India also slammed billionaire philanthropist George Soros over his remarks criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raising questions on Hinderberg Research’s report on industrialist Gautam Adani’s empire.

BJP and Congress today hit out at US investor George Soros for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP today hit out at US investor George Soros for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said such powers are trying to bring down the government to ensure their hand-picked is in power in India. Briefing media in New Delhi, senior party leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani said, Soros has declared his ill intention to intervene in the democratic process of India. She said the man who allegedly broke the Bank of England and is designated by the nation an economic war criminal has now expressed his desire to break Indian democracy. She said, Soros wants a government that is pliable to his needs for making his nefarious plans successful. She highlighted that it is evident from his statements that he has pronounced funding over one billion dollars particularly to target leaders like Mr Modi. Ms Irani called upon every Indian and organisation, social or political to denounce the intention of this individual.

The Minister underlined that democracy has prevailed in India and will continue to do so and designs to weaken it will be met with the might of India under the leadership of Mr Modi.

The Congress on Friday said whether the Adani issue sparks a democratic revival in the country depends entirely on the grand old party and other opposition parties, and it has nothing to do with billionaire investor George Soros.

The party’s remarks after Soros said the turmoil engulfing Gautam Adani’s business empire may open the door to a democratic revival in the country.

“Whether the ‘PM-linked Adani scam’ sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties and our electoral process. It has nothing to do with George Soros,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

“Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes,” he also said.

The BJP has, however, hit out at Soros saying the investor has attacked not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also India.

The Congress has been demanding a JPC probe into the allegations against the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.