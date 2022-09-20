BJP Chief JP Nadda asks party workers to be proactive, responsible & transparent in order to bring about change in society

AMN

BJP Chief JP Nadda asked party workers to be proactive, responsible, and transparent in order to bring about change in society. Addressing the elected representatives of the party at Rajkot in Gujarat, Mr. Nadda said work done by the Gujarat BJP to strengthen the organization of the party at the grassroots level has become a guide for the BJP at the national level. He also praised the social service of BJP workers during the Covid 19 pandemic. State BJP President CR Patil said around 82 lakh party workers have become members of the Page committees. Mr. Nadda also held road shows in Rajkot and Morbi cities today.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Nadda was addressing farmers of BJP Kisan Morcha and flagged off e-bikes at the BJP’s Kisan Morcha event near Gandhinagar today morning. These E-Bikes will travel to more than 14 thousand villages covering all the assembly constituencies of the state and spread awareness about farmer-centric initiatives of the government. He also inaugurated the two-day BJP mayors conclave in Gandhinagar today.

Mr. Nadda who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat will attend the ‘Viranjali’ event in Gandhinagar today evening, where artists will pay tributes to national heroes through their songs and plays.

Tomorrow, the BJP president will hold meetings with senior Gujarat BJP leaders at the party headquarters, Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar.