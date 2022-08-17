FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Aug 2022 05:21:19      انڈین آواز

BJP Bihar Core Committee meeting held at Party Headquarters in New Delhi

Published On: By

AMN

The BJP Bihar Core Committee meeting was held at Party Headquarters in New Delhi yesterday. The meeting was held in presence of BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting took place after the JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA in Bihar on 9th August and formed a government with the RJD, Congress, and other parties earlier this month. Among others present at the meeting were Union Ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, and the party’s senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Radha Mohan Singh all of whom are from Bihar.

