इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jul 2023 10:12:38      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

BJP attacks Congress govt over alleged siphoning off over Rs 2,000 crore from liquor trade in Chhattisgarh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

BJP today attacked the Congress government in Chhattisgarh over alleged siphoning off over two thousand crore rupees from the liquor trade in the State. Briefing media in New Delhi, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that the siphoning off was done by those who have the blessings of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

He said, the mastermind of the loot is Anwar Dhebar who is the brother of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar considered close to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister. Mr Prasad alleged that the Chhattisgarh State exchequer lost two thousand 161 crore rupees due to the loot. Criticizing opposition parties, he said generating money illegally through the liquor business has become a new model for them in States where they are in power. The BJP leader said, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister is in jail in a liquor case and his bail has been rejected four times. Mr Prasad said, that BJP’s resolve is the welfare of the poor and the resolve of opposition parties is all about loot. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan 3 to be launched on 14th July from Sriharikota: ISRO

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that Chandrayaan 3 will be launched on the 14 ...

Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft integrated with GSLV Mark III launch vehicle

AMN Chandrayaan Three spacecraft has been integrated with GSLV Mark III launch vehicle at Satish Dhawan Sp ...

@Powered By: Logicsart