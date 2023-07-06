BJP attacks Congress govt over alleged siphoning off over Rs 2,000 crore from liquor trade in Chhattisgarh

AMN

BJP today attacked the Congress government in Chhattisgarh over alleged siphoning off over two thousand crore rupees from the liquor trade in the State. Briefing media in New Delhi, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that the siphoning off was done by those who have the blessings of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

He said, the mastermind of the loot is Anwar Dhebar who is the brother of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar considered close to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister. Mr Prasad alleged that the Chhattisgarh State exchequer lost two thousand 161 crore rupees due to the loot. Criticizing opposition parties, he said generating money illegally through the liquor business has become a new model for them in States where they are in power. The BJP leader said, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister is in jail in a liquor case and his bail has been rejected four times. Mr Prasad said, that BJP’s resolve is the welfare of the poor and the resolve of opposition parties is all about loot.