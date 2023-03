AMN

BJP President J P Nadda has appointed new party State Chiefs in Rajasthan, Odisha, Delhi and Bihar. C P Joshi has been appointed as State President of Rajasthan, Manmohan Samal as Odisha’s party State President, while Delhi BJP working President Virendra Sachdeva has been appointed as State Unit Chief.

Samrat Choudhary who is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council has been made the new President of Bihar State Unit. He has replaced Sanjay Jaiswal.