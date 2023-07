BJP on Tuesday appointed new party chief in four states. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as the new chief of Telangana BJP while former Union Minister D Purandeshwari will head the party Unit in Andhra Pradesh.

Former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi is the new state BJP president of Jharkhand while Sunil Jakhar has been given the responsibility of the Punjab BJP Unit. BJP President J P Nadda cleared these appointments.