BJP appoints Dharmendra Pradhan as party In-charge for Karnataka

Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP today appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as its party In-charge for the upcoming Assembly elections of Karnataka. Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has been made the co-in-charge for the polls. The Assembly election in Karnataka is likely to happen in the middle of this year.

In another decision, the BJP has appointed Mr D R Thapa as State president of Sikkim and N K Subba as BJP’s Legislative party leader. Mr D T Lepcha has been appointed as a Special invitee for the National Executive committee.

