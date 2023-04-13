BJP announces second list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly Elections

AMN

The BJP yesterday released the second list of its 23 candidates for the ensuing Assembly elections in Karnataka. Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel has said that around 22 candidates who were declared candidates for the assembly election in the first list have collected their B form from him to file nominations. Speaking about the aspirants deprived of tickets in the first list, the state party President said in Bengaluru yesterday that it is but natural for such party workers to express displeasure.

He added that he and other leaders will speak and console the aspirants deprived of party tickets. Replying to another question, he said that R Ashoka will pose a tough challenge to Congress state President D K Shivakumar in the Kanakapura constituency and V Somanna to Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah in the Varuna assembly segment.

On the other hand, Karnataka state Congress president D K Shivakumar has alleged that lakhs of voters were illegally removed from the electoral roll in the state. He said yesterday in Bengaluru that discrepancies are seen in many constituencies but the election commission has been obliged to look into such an allegation in three constituencies only. He alleged that in Mahadevapura constituency alone 33,000 names were illegally removed from the roll and 42,222 double entries of voters were retained in the electoral roll. He has demanded revision of the electoral roll in this constituency. When asked about Veteran Congress leader from Shivamogga, Kagodu Thimmappa’s daughter Ranjini Rajanandini joining BJP yesterday, the Congress leader said that many from BJP are also slated to join Congress party during the election time.