BJP announces seat-sharing pact with NDPP for Nagaland assembly election

BJP has decided to contest the upcoming assembly election in Nagaland in alliance with National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). The BJP will be contesting on 20 seats while NDPP on 40 seats.

Addressing a press conference at Party headquarter in New Delhi, the BJP State President Temjen Imna Along said that in the Central Committee meeting held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided the Nagaland assembly elections will be fought in BJP and NDPP alliance with seat sharing formula in the ratio of 20:40.

The party has also released the list of the candidates for the upcoming polls in Nagaland. Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton will contest from Tyui seat and Temjen Imna Along will contest from Alongtaki.

The BJP today also released the list of the candidates for the assembly polls in Meghalaya. The Party has decided to contest all 60 seats alone in the state. State BJP chief Ernest Mawrie will contest from West Shillong Seat.

Speaking at the press conference, Party Spokesperson Rituraj Sinha said that keeping in view the sentiments of the people, for the first time, BJP leadership has decided to contest on all 60 seats in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, NDPP has declared its official candidates for the General Election to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly 2023.

Sitting Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio will be contesting from Northern Angami-II Assembly Constituency. Other senior politicians who will be contesting include Zhaleo Rio, Neikesalie Nicky Kire, T R Zeliang, Neiba Kronu, Kaito Aye and R Khing.

For the first time the party is fielding two women candidates, Hekani Jakhalu from Dimapur-III Assembly Constituency and Salhoutuonuo Kruse from 8-Western Angami Assembly Constituency.

The NDPP will be contesting in 40 seats out of the total 60 seats in the state. The remaining 20 seats are given to its pre-poll alliance partner, BJP.