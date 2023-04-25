BJP alone can ensure development of Karnataka: Amit Shah

@AmitShah

The electoral battle has intensified during campaigning for the Assembly election in Karnataka. After offering prayers at the Chamundi temple in Mysuru today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was part of a Road Show in Chamarajanagar district.

Addressing a rally, he said, BJP alone can ensure the development of the State and take along all the communities. Addressing the electorate in Ranebennur today, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that his government had worked to provide basic amenities in small towns like drinking water, roads, and houses. He stressed that his Government sanctioned additional funds for the development of the State and set up a Textile park in the region. He alleged that Congress announces various beneficiary schemes but does not fulfill them.

Addressing the media persons in Chikmagalur, Congress National President Mallikarjuna Kharge said, Karnataka is regarded as a pro-development State with progressive thoughts and Congress party had during its tenure introduced several innovative development schemes. He targeted the present BJP government in the State for being corrupt. After interacting with the Sugarcane farmers in Ramdurg in Belagavi district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that after the interaction he had an insight into the ordeals of the farmers, and the Congress party is committed to scripting a growth story in the State.