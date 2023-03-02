BJP alliances retain power in Tripura, Nagaland; Meghalaya gets hung Assembly

AMN / WEB DESK

BJP and its alliances have retained power in Tripura and Nagaland. While BJP-IPFT has gained majority seats in Tripura, NDPP and BJP combined crossed the majority mark in Nagaland.

However, Meghalaya is heading towards a hung Assembly with the ruling NPP emerging as the single largest party.

All results for Assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya have been declared. The counting of votes was taken up today.

In Tripura, the ruling BJP-IPFT combine has won 33 seats with BJP winning 32 seats. CPM-Congress alliance has won 14 seats with CPM winning 11 and Congress 3 seats. TIPRA MOTHA has taken 13 seats. Chief Minister and BJP candidate Dr. Manik Saha has been declared victorious from the Town Bardowali constituency with a 49.77 per cent vote share.

In Nagaland, the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance has bagged 37 seats with NDPP winning 25 seats. BJP has won 12 seats. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has won 7 seats. National People’s Party has bagged 5 seats and is followed closely by Independents bagging 4 seats. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Naga Peoples Front and Republican Party of India (Athawale) have won 2 seats each.

BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi has already won from the Akuluto constituency unopposed. Incumbent Chief Minister and NDPP candidate Neiphiu Rio has won from the Northern Angami-II assembly constituency with a whopping 92.87 per cent votes share. Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Y Patton, state BJP president Temjen Imna Along, former Chief Minister T R Zeliang, NPF leader Kuzholuzo Neinu, and NCP leader Pongshi Phom also registered victories.

For the first time in the State, women candidates have won Assembly polls. Hekani Jakhalu Kense and Salhoutuonuo Kruse, both from NDPP won the elections.

In Meghalaya, the ruling party National People’s Party (NPP) has won 26 seats. United Democratic Party (UDP) has bagged 11 seats. Congress and TMC have won five seats each while the new party Voice of the People Party bagged 4. BJP has won two seats. HSPDP, PDF and Independents also won 2 seats each. In Amlarem-7 constituency, Lakhmen Rymbui of UDP defeated his nearest rival Stephanson Mukhim of NPP by just 167 votes.

In the Nartiang constituency, NPP candidate Sniawbhalang Dhar defeated Emlang Laloo of Congress by a margin of 2,123 votes. Chief Minister and NPP candidate Conrad Sangma has won from South Tura Assembly seat. He bagged 49.42 vote percentage. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tysong of NPP has been declared victorious from the Pynursla constituency.

BJP Candidate Samuel M Sangma has lost in the Baghmara constituency. Polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of a candidate. Former Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress candidate Mukul Sangma is contesting from two constituencies. He is leading in the Songsak constituency while trailing behind in Tikrikilla.

Former Minister and NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh has won East Shillong, while BJP candidate Sanbor Shullai has won South Shillong’s seat with nearly 66 per cent vote share.