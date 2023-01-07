BJP accuses Delhi govt of adopting politics of advertisement and doing nothing on the ground

AMN/ WEB DESK

The BJP on Saturday accused the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government of adopting politics of advertisement and doing nothing on the ground.

Addressing media in New Delhi while referring to the outcome budget, BJP spokesperson alleged that no work on the ground is taking place on the big ticket announcements made by Mr. Kejriwal. He said, the city government had announced a rozgar budget for providing employment to 20,000 people but according to the outcome budget nothing has been done on it so far. Mr Patra also said that Kejriwal government had promised installation of CCTVs across the city to curb crimes but only 60 per cent of the work has been completed in eight years.