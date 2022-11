AMN

The BJP today accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of alleged 20 crore rupees scam in water bills of Delhi Jal Board. Briefing Media in New Delhi today, BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that 20 crore rupees which were collected from consumers’ water bills in the year 2015-16 were not deposited in the bank account of Delhi Jal Board. He said, the scam was exposed in 2018-19 when the Kejriwal was the chairman of Delhi Jal Board.