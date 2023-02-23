इंडियन आवाज़     23 Feb 2023 06:58:35      انڈین آواز
Biswabhushan Harichandan takes oath of office as ninth Governor of Chhattisgarh

AMN

Biswabhushan Harichandan today took the oath of office as the ninth Governor of Chhattisgarh in a ceremony held at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Raipur. He was administered the oath by Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami. Previously, Mr Harichandan was Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Born in Orissa, Biswa Bhushan Harichandan joined the High Court bar of Orissa in 1962 and the Bharatiya Jan Sangh in 1971. He was elected to the State Assembly of Odisha five times, and also served as a minister.

He was the founder President of Bharatiya Janata Party in Odisha in 1980 and was elected as state President of the BJP thrice till 1988.

