Bishwamitra strikes gold, Vishvanath Suresh bags Silver at ASBC Youth Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi

Bishwamitra Chongtham put up a dominating display to win the gold medal, while Vishvanath Suresh went down fighting to settle for a silver medal at the ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai on Monday.

World Youth Championships medallist Bishwamitra defeated Uzbekistan’s Kuziboev Ahmadjon by split 4-1 in the 51kg final to hand India its first gold in the youth event at the ongoing championships.

The Indian showed an effective defensive technique and superb footwork against the Uzbek boxer in a match which saw both the pugilists trading some heavy blows. However, Bishwamitra hit some precise punches to win the final.

Vishvanath Suresh fought well against the reigning youth world champion Sanzar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan but went down 0-5 in the final of 48kg category bout.

Five boxers, including one woman, have claimed bronze medals in the youth event after finishing in the semi-finals. Among men, Daksh (67kg), Deepak (75kg), Abhimanyu (92kg), and Aman Singh Bisht (92+kg) bagged bronze medals while Lashu Yadav (70kg) ended with a bronze in the women’s category.

Earlier on Sunday, India’s junior boxers concluded their campaign on a high note at the prestigious continental event, claiming 19 medals, including eight gold, five silver, and six bronze medals.

The country claimed the third position in the overall junior championships team rankings, after Uzbekistan (22 medals) and Kazakhstan (25 medals).

Among boys, Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) emerged as the champions in their respective categories while Vishu Rathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg) and Kirti (+81kg) clinched gold medals in the women’s section. Mahi Raghav was adjudged the best boxer.

On the other hand, Gaurav Saini (70kg), Muskan (46kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg), Rudrika (70kg), and Sanjana (81kg) claimed silver medals after their losses in the finals.

Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Ashish (54kg), Aarzoo (54kg), Anshul (57kg), Ankush (66kg), and Supriya Rawat (66kg) were the Indians who finished with bronze medals.

In the last Asian Youth Men & Women Championships, held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia in 2019, India had claimed 12 medals, including five gold.

The gold medallists in the youth category will be awarded USD 6,000 while USD 3,000 and USD 1,500 will be given to the silver and bronze medal winners respectively.

