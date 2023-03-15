BIS grants 1,097 licences to domestic toy manufacturing units of which over 96% licences granted to MSMEs

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bureau of Indian Standards, BIS has granted 1,097 licences to domestic toy manufacturing units of which over 96 percent licences were granted to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey informed this in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today. He said, BIS has taken several steps to facilitate domestic manufacturers especially MSMEs. Mr. Choubey said, Bureau of Indian Standards has given concessions in marking fees to micro units, startups and women entrepreneurs. He said, the Safety of Toys is under compulsory BIS certification from the 1st of January 2021.