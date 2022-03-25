Birbhum killings: NHRC asks Chief Secretary, DGP West Bengal to submit detailed report within four weeks

AMN

National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that eight persons were allegedly burnt to death in Birbhum district of West Bengal after a TMC leader was killed in a bomb attack.

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, West Bengal calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks including the status of the FIRs registered in the matter, and steps are taken to ensure the safety of the people. Issuing the notices, the Commission has also observed that going by the contents of the media reports, the incident of hate violence indicates that law and order is not appropriate in the area.