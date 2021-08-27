Biman Bangladesh flight lands at Nagpur as pilot falls sick

WEB DESK

A Biman Bangladesh plane made an emergency landing at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur on Friday as the pilot fell sick mid air. Senior Airport Director and Chief Operating Officer of the airport Abid Ruhi told media that the flight of Biman Bangladesh was on way from Muscat to Dhaka when its main pilot suffered a heart attack and became immobilised.

On receiving the information, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) directed the plane to land at the Nagpur International airport. The co-pilot landed the flight with 124 passengers and 8 crew members at Nagpur at 11.38 a.m.

The sick pilot was immediately taken to the nearby Kingsway hospital where he is admitted in ICU in a serious condition.

All the passengers are currently waiting at the airport for the alternative flight arrangements to be worked out.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has said that a team is leaving for Nagpur to bring the passengers back on the BG-022 flight to Dhaka by Friday night.