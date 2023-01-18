इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jan 2023 04:53:30      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bill tabled in US House to terminate Pakistan’s status as Major Non-NATO ally

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

A US lawmaker has introduced a bill in the US House of Representatives that seeks to terminate Pakistan’s designation as a major non-NATO ally, and require annual certification from the president with certain conditions for Islamabad to be given such a designation.

The bill was introduced by Congressman Andy Biggs, who represents the fifth Congressional district of Arizona. It needs to be passed by the House and the Senate before it can be signed into law by the US President, and has been sent to the House Foreign Affairs Committee for necessary actions.

The bill asks the US President to issue a certification that Pakistan has shown progress in arresting and prosecuting Haqqani Network senior leaders and mid-level operatives and has taken steps to demonstrate its commitment to prevent the Haqqani Network from using any Pakistani territory as a safe haven.

The bill also wants a certification from the US President that Pakistan actively coordinates with Afghanistan to restrict the movement of militants, such as the Haqqani Network, along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حیدرآباد کے آخری نظام کے پوتے مکرم جاہ ترکی میں انتقال کر گئے۔

مکرم جاہ جو حیدرآباد میں اپنے آبائی قبرستان میں دفن ہونا چاہ ...

وزیراعظم کی نیتی آیوگ میں ماہرین اقتصادیات سے بات چیت

وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے آج پہلے نیتی آیوگ میں معروف ماہ ...

بھارت عالمی سطح پر موسمیاتی تبدیلیوں کو کم کرنے میں سب سے آگے ہے, ہردیپ سنگھ پوری AUTO EXPO:

آٹو ایکسپو 2023 سے خطاب کرتے ہوئے پیٹرولیم اور قدرتی گیس کے وزی ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

@Powered By: Logicsart