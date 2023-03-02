Bill Gates calls for scientific innovation to address climate change, calls on India to take the lead

AMN / WEB DESK

Philanthropist Bill Gates has called for scientific innovations to address the problem of climate change and asked India to take the lead.

Addressing an event in New Delhi today, Bill Gates said that modern economies throughout the globe are based on energy intensity and over 80 per cent of this energy comes from burning hydrocarbons. He added, there is a need to create solutions that are not just cheap but also reliable.

He said, while the global innovation boom is taking on the tough problems of climate change, the world is counting on India to play a central role. Gates said, innovation is needed from the whole world, but a lot specifically from India. He said, most of the emissions contributing to heating come from the rich countries and yet most of the damage will be in the middle-income and lower-income countries that are near the equator.